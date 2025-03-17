Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports

"I mean, this is news to me"

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

Sadie Sink has broken her silence on those Marvel casting rumors, after Deadline reported that she was joining the cast of Spider-Man 4.

Her casting was announced last week – although Marvel and Sony have yet to confirm it – and the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. Some fans thought she might be playing Gwen Stacy or a multiverse variant of Mary Jane Watson, but the most popular theory was that she'd be playing another redhead: the X-Men's Jean Grey.

"I mean, this is news to me," Sink said, playing coy, during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

When pressed if she'd ever spoken to Kevin Feige about the character, she responded, "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumors are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumor… It's a great character, so it's cool to read."

When asked how she felt about the time commitment of a franchise role, she replied, "I think that's super exciting," before clamming up.

Spider-Man 4 will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, taking over from Jon Watts, who helmed the most recent Spidey movie trilogy. Tom Holland is returning as Peter Parker, but he and Sink are the only confirmed cast members so far. Filming is due to start later this year.

Spider-Man 4 is set to arrive on the big screen on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with what else is to come in the MCU and beyond with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies.

