Spider-Man: Brand New Day casts The Bear star in mystery role

Yes Jeff! Spider-Man: Brand New Day has cast The Bear actor Liza Colón-Zayas, who won an Emmy for playing the character Tina Marrero, in an unnamed role, as reported by Deadline.

Colón-Zayas joins a burgeoning cast consisting of Tom Holland in his fourth turn in the starring role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink, who was previously cast in her own mystery role.

As for Liza Colón-Zayas, it's unclear what role she might play. There aren't many obvious options from Marvel Comics, but the Marvel/Sony Spider-Man movies have made a point of subverting expectations when it comes to the many characters of Spidey's mythos.

It's also expected that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will return to the cast as Peter Parker's girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned, respectively. But there are some complications to their return thanks to the events of the preceding film in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Peter's identity being erased from the minds of everyone who knew him.

No Way Home's denouement features Peter encountering MJ and Ned as they celebrate heading off to college together, without a trace of memory of their time knowing Peter. It'll be interesting to see how they could potentially reconnect.

Brand New Day takes its name from an era of Spider-Man comics in which parts of Peter's past were rewritten, including erasing his marriage from Mary Jane Watson, so it's very likely that the film will also take steps to reestablish Peter's life and identity following the events of No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive on the big screen on July 31, 2026.