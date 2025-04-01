Spider-Man: Brand New Day - How Peter Parker and Mary Jane's break up led to one of the wall-crawler's most transformative comic eras

Face front, true believers! Marvel Studios has just announced the official title for Spider-Man 4, and it's quite a doozy. The film, which will star Tom Holland as the returning Peter Parker, has been officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, taking its name directly from one of the most expansive (and in some ways, polarizing) eras in the history of Spider-Man comics.

In comics, the subtitle 'Brand New Day' was given to the Amazing Spider-Man ongoing series for several years following the events of the much-maligned story Spider-Man: One More Day, in which Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson dissolved their marriage in order to save the life of Peter's Aunt May.

If that sounds like a lot, it sure was. The demon Mephisto demanded Peter and MJ give up their marriage in exchange for his magical help with the dying Aunt May, leading to larger, more sweeping changes to Spidey's history that even rewrote and redefined some of his most tragic events.

However, with Brand New Day, Spider-Man moved away from some of the mystical elements that had been bogging down the title for several years, refocusing on Spidey's place as a superhero in the Marvel Universe while also introducing popular new villains and redefining some of the classics.

So what does it mean that Spider-Man 4 has taken on the Brand New Day title? And how will this affect the MCU? We'll get into it right now.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day in comics

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When it comes to the Brand New Day era, which took up most of 2008, it would basically be impossible to run down every single thing that happened, with the classic Amazing Spider-Man comic title releasing three or four times a month for that entire time, with literally dozens of creators contributing to the mix for a 100-issue spanning status quo.

What's really important is how Brand New Day redefined Spider-Man and brought him back to his sci-fi superhero roots after several years of increasingly more convoluted magical complications to his origins and adventures, while also reinstating some lost aspects of Spidey's mythos, and even bringing in some new villains for good measure.

Let's start with what changed between One More Day and Brand New Day. Along with the dissolution of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage, Brand New Day brought the resurrection of Harry Osborn, Peter's best friend who died years earlier after a brief career inheriting his father's villainous mantle of the Green Goblin.

At the same time, Peter's secret identity as Spider-Man, which had become public during the events of Marvel's hero-vs-hero Civil War comic event, was once again wiped from the public's consciousness, much like what happens in the MCU at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These three simple changes brought sweeping ripples to Peter's life, bringing him back to basics as Spider-Man and redefining his supporting cast, including his rogue's gallery, which gained several important new entries, several of whom have stuck around to become important parts of Spidey's world, even into other media.

Along with adventures featuring classic villains such as Doctor Octopus, Kraven, the Lizard, and more, Brand New Day introduced several new villains, notably Mister Negative and Screwball, both of whom were later brought into video games as major parts of the game Marvel's Spider-Man. Brand New Day also introduced Jackpot, a luck based hero who was hinted to be Mary Jane Watson, but who turned out to be someone totally different.

Interestingly enough, in recent years, Mary Jane actually has taken up the mantle and powers of Jackpot - though she's also just been revealed as the current host of the Venom symbiote.

What does Spider-Man: Brand New Day mean for the MCU?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Given the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reset Peter Parker's public identity and split him off from his own MJ (Zendaya's Michelle Jones-Watson), it makes a lot of sense that Marvel Studios and Sony would settle on Brand New Day as the right subtitle for Spider-Man 4.

What's more, the film's final shot was a look at Spider-Man in the closest adaptation of his comic book costume that's graced the MCU yet, potentially signaling the end of the high-tech Stark-suit era of the character that set the MCU Peter Parker apart from his previous film incarnations.

Even Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, is hinting that things will be quite different for Peter Parker in the new film, saying in a video presented at CinemaCon "I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say."

And with rumors swirling that actor Sadie Sink may in fact be playing an alt version of Mary Jane who hews closer to her comic book counterpart in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we may be looking at a totally new era for Spider-Man in the MCU which, rather than wrapping the core themes of Spider-Man in an MCU-specific package, may just be turning all the way back to comics for its inspiration.

It would be just a bit ironic if the Brand New Day subtitle was used to pair up MCU Peter Parker with a more comics accurate Mary Jane Watson, considering their split was the hallmark of the Brand New Day comic book era.

Nonetheless, that may be a balm to beleaguered comic book fans who, nearly 20 years after their split, still demand the reunion of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in the official Marvel Comics reality - something that has only happened in alt-reality comics such as the current Ultimate Spider-Man, in which Peter and MJ are married.

In other words, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be a golden opportunity for the MCU to dial in on a classic, definitive take on Spider-Man that honors the past while also innovating for the future. And if Marvel Studios and Sony can pull that off they'll certainly make a lot of fans happy - and bring in the big bucks that previous Spider-Man films have managed to command.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31, 2026 with filming starting soon. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.