Spider-Man's ex Mary Jane Watson is officially Venom, but she and the symbiote are "not together by choice"

All-New Venom launched with four suspects named as possible new hosts for Venom - Robbie Robertson, Rick Jones, Madame Masque, and Luke Cage. But now, the host has been revealed, and it's none of them. Instead, it's none other than Mary Jane Watson.

That won't be a total surprise to fans who have been keeping up with writer Al Ewing and artist Carlos Gómez's ongoing title, as there have been some hints that Mary Jane could indeed be the new Venom in the first four issues of the series.

Now, the truth will be revealed in All-New Venom #5, which leads into All-New Venom #6's impending reveal of how Mary Jane's current bond with the symbiote came to be. Before that, we've got an early page from All-New Venom #5, as well as the main cover for the issue by Adam Kubert, and previously unrevealed spoiler variant that reveals Mary Jane as Venom by Martín Cóccolo and Clayton Crain, as well as Lucas Werneck's spoiler variant for All-New Venom #6. Additionally, the interior page will double as a variant for the second printing of All-New Venom #5

Check out the newly revealed covers:

"We hooked readers in with the big mystery - albeit with a little misdirection thrown in - but now the cat's out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom," says writer Al Ewing in a statement. "Unlike previous hosts, these two aren't together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills. If you've enjoyed this lighter take on Venom, there's a lot more on the way - as well as some darker directions to come."

Mary Jane Watson is, of course, Peter Parker's ex-wife - the "ex" part being something many fans still can't get over. Given how dedicated the fanbase is to having Peter and MJ wind up together, even almost 20 years after they split up, MJ being Venom now is sure to add some complication to their already fraught relationship.

All-New Venom #5 goes on sale April 2, followed by All-New Venom #6 on May 7. You may also want to check out the best Venom comics.