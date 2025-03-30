Ryan Coogler promises "I’ve got every intention of working" with Denzel Washington on Black Panther 3

The world might be buzzing for Avengers: Doomsday following that exceptionally long livestream, so it's easy to forget that other chapters of the MCU are in the pipeline, including Ryan Coogler's third trip back to Wakanda for Black Panther 3. While plot details are unconfirmed, one big highlight is that the threequel will mark the arrival of Denzel Washington, who is all but officially confirmed to be venturing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Coogler, it's a collaboration that's been a long time coming.

While appearing on the Nightcap podcast, “I’ve been dying to work with Denzel,” Coogler said. “I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen," the director assured. "He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us now.“

Black Panther 3 might be a topic of conversation, but nothing has even been made official on the MCU calendar. Besides Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the only other confirmed film that has its wheels turning (well, webs) is Spider-Man 4, with its latest update being that Sadie Sink has joined the cast in an unspecified role.

As for Washington's involvement in the unconfirmed chapter, that news slipped from the actor himself, who casually dropped the bombshell last November. Since then, the actor told Variety that he'd spoken with Coogler about the accidental break-in information. “I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read,” Washington explained.

What part that will be is unknown. Whatever it will be could help or hinder Letitia Wright's Shuri, who took on the role of the new protector of her kingdom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For now, Coogler still has the upcoming vampire film Sinners on his schedule, which will see Michael B. Jordan fighting the undead on April 18.