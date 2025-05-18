Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez has joined in on the Thunderbolts vs. Avengers battle

The superhero spat that began at the end of Thunderbolts* continues to appear in the real world with the recent update from the current Falcon, Danny Ramirez. Anthony Mackie's wingman from Captain America: Brave New World took to Instagram and updated his bio with Avengers status, along with the extra copyright symbol alongside it. This follows on from other social media accounts of those connected to the original iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, adding the symbol as well.

Various social media accounts have added the copyright details following Thunderbolts*, which saw Yelena (Florence Pugh) and crew renamed as the New Avengers. While it's great for the White Widow to have finally found a home, that's not the concern of Captain America Sam Wilson (Mackie), who is slapping the squad with a lawsuit for taking the Avengers title and making it their own. As far as we know, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has tried to talk with is old friend but those conversations apparently didn't go well. As a result, it'll be interesting to see how much friction will be fizzing up the screen when both teams of heroes meet.

Of course, the hope is that any issue regarding branding can be dealt with outside the courtroom, given that a day is set to arrive like no other, when heroes from both batches of Avengers will come together to take on Robert Downey Jr's approaching adversary in Avengers: Doomsday. They won't be the only ones having to face the tin-plated antagonist either, as the Fantastic Four (who were last seen entering the Thunderbolts atmosphere) and the X-Men, who will finally be making their official appearance in the MCU, presumably while throwing some other superpowered group through a wall or building per initial comic book movie character encounters. We'll have to see which other characters add the title before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026. Before that, though, take a look at our list of every other MCU movie and show heading our way here.