Anthony Mackie says Chris Evans texted him "Good job" after the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie says he received a text from none other than Chris Evans after the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World.

"I just got a text saying 'good job,' and that he loved the movie," Mackie told E! News, before explaining that the two haven't had a proper chat since the premiere because of their busy filming schedules.

Captain America: Brave New World hit theaters back in February, marking Mackie's first outing as the new Cap and Danny Ramirez's as the new Falcon. The film grossed $414 million against a budget of $180 million - but received a mixed reaction from critics.

The cast includes Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Dr. Betty Ross, and Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder.

Mackie and Ramirez are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, alongside an absolutely massive cast that includes Marvel newcomers Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach - and MCU legend Robert Downey Jr., who is playing notorious supervillain Victor von Doom aka Dr. Doom in the upcoming pic. The Russo brothers, of course, are returning to direct.

Captain America: Brave New World has not hit streaming yet.