Nathan Fillion promises Green Lantern Guy Gardner will turn the air blue in Lanterns after Superman: "I've dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career"

Throw a super-powered beam in any direction at Superman, and the chances are you're going to hit a perfectly cast crimefighter in James Gunn's new movie. Perhaps one of the biggest scene stealers in the film, however, is the emerald knight with a frighteningly bad haircut, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion. Making his mark wielding the most powerful weapon in the universe and a bad attitude, imagine what he'd be like with other members of the Green Lantern Corps? Well, thankfully, Fillion has teased just what we can expect, and it'll be a far swearier version than the one we've met so far.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fillion revealed that his appearance in the upcoming show Lanterns will come with some pretty harsh language when he's forced to face the GLC's newest recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who is just getting into the ring-sling of things. "Aaron, he's got a voice like butter. And he's statuesque, like he's carved out of marble," Fillion explained. "He's very, very specific about his character and what his character's going through. His character's clearly going through something."

What that will be, Fillion didn't reveal. He did, however, explain how Guy fits into things, and it's not in the best way. "And then along comes this gregarious, smug son of a bitch in Guy Gardner. And in that show…boy, Guy Gardner. I've dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career put together."

Fillion also added that Guy and John's initial encounter predictably begins with one party (we're not naming names) puffing their chest a little when facing off against the other Green Lantern. "But by the end of it, you can tell there is a shift," Fillion revealed. "Guy Gardner is no longer comfortable. He is no longer feeling smug. Then you can see where John's strength really lies. That is a strong individual."

One man that might be stronger than them both, however, is Hal Jordan, the first Earthling to join the Corps and widely known as the greatest Green Lantern of all, played by Friday Night Lights legend, Kyle Chandler. Don't expect him to be lighting up the screen with Guy too much, though. "I don't really have any scenes directly with Hal Jordan, but meeting Kyle, he's everything you'd hope he would be," confessed Fillion. "Very fun, very nice man, very lighthearted, and fun to be around." You can see how light things get when Lanterns arrives on HBO Max in 2026. To see what other DC stories are headed our way on the big and small screen, head here.