HBO's new Green Lantern show casts star of Netflix action movie Rebel Ridge as DC's John Stewart

Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre is suiting up for Green Lanterns.

The True Detective-style take on the DC hero focuses on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) reluctantly mentoring a younger Lantern, John Stewart (Pierre), and sees the two characters investigating an Earth-bound murder with larger implications.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre reportedly beat out fellow actor Stephan James (The Piano Lesson) for the role. The performer was previously set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an undisclosed role in Marvel's Blade reboot, but he became one of several people to leave the long-delayed project.

True Detective: Night Country and Ozark scribe Chris Mundy is set to serve as showrunner, with HBO's Watchmen and Lost creator Damon Lindelof to serve as executive producer. Award-winning DC and Marvel comic writer Tom King will serve as head writer.

John Stewart, the first African-American superhero to appear in DC comics, was created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams and first appeared in 1971.

Pierre, who was recently featured on Time Magazine's 100 Next List. briefly entered the DC Universe in 2018 as superhero Dev-Em in the short-lived Syfy Superman show Krypton. The actor starred as Terry Richmond in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, which was the number-one movie on Netflix for three weeks following its release. He also provides the voice of Mufasa in the upcoming Lion King spin-off movie.

