The Penguin showrunner says other The Batman spin-offs are in the "early stages" of development, as she gets candid about a second season: "I arced everything"

Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman

Itching to return to Gotham? The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc has some good news for you...

Sadly, it's not confirmation of a second season – which is still up in the air, as we get into below – but it is the news that subsequent spin-offs to Matt Reeves' acclaimed The Batman are officially "in early stages" of development.

While appearing as a guest on Deadline's Crew Call podcast, LeFranc was also asked about a follow-up to The Penguin, to which she candidly explained she's "in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more."

Originally billed as a limited series, the DC show follows Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) as he tries to take control of Gotham's underworld following Carmine Falcone's death in The Batman. Unfortunately for him, Falcone's daughter Sofia (Cristin Milioti) has just been released from Arkham – and she's hellbent on doing the same.

It concluded with things looking pretty bleak for Oz; the titular crook having strangled his right-hand man Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) and striking a deal with a councilman to stitch Sofia up and send her back to the asylum. Not that he looks at things that way, though.

In the show's final few moments, an institutionalized Sofia is told that her half-sister Selina Kyle (AKA Catwoman) is looking to get in touch and the Bat-Signal can be seen appearing over the city. A tease of what to come, perhaps?

"Beyond Colin, it depends on whether there's a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done," LeFranc went on. "I fully arced everything."

News of the other spin-offs haven't left everyone thrilled, however, with many fans of The Batman taking to social media to suggest that DC and Warner Bros. concentrate on releasing Part 2 before tinkering with more small screen projects.

"Can we get The Batman 2 first, fam?" one fan replied to LeFranc's update on X, while a second added: "Just give me The Batman Part 2."

"Everything else in the works apart from The Batman Part 2," wrote another, with a fourth weighing in: "Still waiting for my most anticipated The Batman spinoff: The Batman 2."

