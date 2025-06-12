Colin Farrell says The Penguin finale makes a second season "more difficult": "It’s not impossible, but it's a tougher hill to climb"

Colin Farrell says a second season of The Penguin might be a near-impossible task due to the death of a central character in the season 1 finale.

Warning: Spoilers for The Penguin below!

"I certainly think it makes [a second season] more difficult. [Killing Vic] is a very hard thing to claw back from," Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s not impossible, but it’s a tougher hill to climb."

In the season finale, in a truly shocking moment, Oz kills Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) – who had reluctantly become Oz's right-hand man and was nothing but loyal to him. The series also ends with Oz's mother Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) in a vegetative state and Sofia being taken back to Arkham Asylum. While at Arkham, Sofia receives a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (played by none other than Zoe Kravitz). Some fans thought this was setting up a season 2. But because the events of The Penguin take place after The Batman, it's likely that that scene was setting up The Batman 2. Farrell is set to reprise the role of Oz in the upcoming pic, though he says production is "nowhere close" to beginning.

The Penguin has been billed as a miniseries from inception, so it's likely that a second season was never planned, though is now on the table due to the show's massive success.

The Penguin is streaming now on HBO Max. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.