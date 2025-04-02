Superman's David Corenswet wants DC to adapt the animated show storyline where the Man of Steel switches places with Batman: "That would be fun"

Superhero news is swamping the internet after James Gunn and the cast of the upcoming Superman movie appeared in an eye-opening Warner Bros presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas – but did you know that David Corenswet has eyes on an unexpected DCU crossover event in the future?

The Superman star took to the stage of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor, to discuss the blockbuster and showcase new scenes from the movie.

When the three actors were quizzed about which other DC characters they would most like to play, Corenswet thrilled the crowd of cinema owners and media, including GamesRadar+, by declaring: "Batman."

Going into further detail, the actor added: "I mean, I love the animated series when Batman and Superman switch spots. That would be fun to get to do at some point, James."

Corenswet is alluding to an episode of Superman: The Animated Series, which sees the red-caped hero don Batman’s costume after the Dark Knight goes missing. It’s an episode called Knight Time from the third season of the animated show, where a disguised Superman teams up with Robin to prevent crime from rising in Gotham and solve the mystery behind the caped crusader’s disappearance.

In answer to the DC character question, Brosnahan opted for Lex Luthor. "I've always wanted to be evil, but no one will let me,” she reveals. “And I would shave my head."

Hoult admitted he had auditioned for both Batman and Superman roles in the past, but was very happy to find the role of villain Lex Luthor. "It’s funny, the first time I read the script I had a little inkling that I would be a better Lex," he told the crowd. "So when James called me and said, 'How about Lex?' I was like, ‘Shit, I was right. That's who I should have been playing all along.' It was kind of a relief. I ended up in the right place."

James Gunn is co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, as well as director of the new Superman movie, which means he’s in a pole position to make Corenswet’s superhero swap dreams come true. We’ll let you know if that happens any time soon!

Superman is released on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our guides all the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way as well as our guide to watching the DC movies in order.