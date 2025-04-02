New footage of James Gunn's Superman shown behind closed doors features Krypto the Superdog and plenty of laughs

New footage for Superman touched down at CinemaCon, and it looks like the upcoming DC movie will be bringing the laughs.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the previously unseen footage showed "Superman getting assistance from a particularly rambunctious Krypto, who eventually drags him into the Fortress of Solitude. A number of lines were greeted with laughter from the crowd."

When director James Gunn took to the stage, he said, "I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world.” He added, “We’re still in the throes of post-production."

This follows on the heels of the movie's massive first trailer, which introduced us to David Corenswet's Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor – and most importantly, Krypto the Superdog.

This is the first movie in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, following on from the TV show Creature Commandos.

Speaking about the first trailer, Gunn teased the tone of the movie. "I think I wanted the trailer to really get the essence of the film," he said. "You know, the film is optimistic, yet not without its darker moments. It's a big science fiction movie, but at the same time, incredibly grounded in the way we treat the characters and everything else. So I wanted it to be something that was the essence of Superman, that was the Superman that I grew up with, that I love, but also something new at the same time."

Superman will hit theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.