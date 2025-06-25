After being asked if he would join the MCU, Peacemaker star John Cena says he wants a crossover: "I would love Iron Man to shake hands with Superman"

John Cena might be Peacemaker in the DCU, but he's not ruling out making an appearance in the Marvel universe someday.

When asked at FAN EXPO Dallas if he would join the MCU, Cena replied to say that he would… if it was part of a crossover.

"Here is my vision, here is my hope for the future. Everybody plays nice in the same sandbox. I would love Iron Man to shake hands with Superman. I would love to see all superheroes across all platforms be involved in a universe," he told the crowd. "So, if that happens and I get my wish as a member of the DC[U], I would essentially walk into the MCU.

"I don't write the checks and make the parts, so right now my answer's gotta be no, but I hope there is a world where I see all these passionate people come for comics and superheroes," he continued. "I hope we can have different debates because it'll just give us more stories to tell, and more creativity. And I know I'm gonna get punched in the face by critics for saying this, but my long term vision is we can tell stories with characters from both sides of the fence."

Check out the answer yourself from around the 15:54 timestamp below.

YouTube Watch On

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn himself has also talked about a Marvel and DC crossover happening someday. "We've talked about it a billion times," he told Rolling Stone. "That could easily happen, but simultaneous to that, I think it would be interesting. But I also think people are a little over it. I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes and that's what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes. That's obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling. And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn't gonna do it if it's shit. So it's gotta come from a real place, and it's really hard to make that work."

Next up for the DCU is Superman, which arrives this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.