Marvel announces The Multiverse Saga, its big post-Endgame story arc

During the seismic Marvel SDCC 2022 Comic Con panel, Kevin Feige gave us a surprisingly vast look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the publisher went so far as to reveal the first hints towards Phase 6 of its plan – announcing The Multiverse Saga, which is set to bridge the gap between what we have now in Phase 4 and what will come in the future all the way through to Phase 6 in 2024/2025.

The reveal of Marvel's The Multiverse Saga comes hot off the heels of the Blade reboot being given a release date for 2023 , the Captain America 4 reveal , the announcement of a new Daredevil series , and news that a Thunderbolts movie will headline Phase 5 of the MCU. It will also encapsulate two new Marvel movies and a Fantastic Four film in the years to come.

The Multiverse has, of course, become an increasingly important part of the MCU in recent years – between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Expect reality shenanigans to increase in the coming years, especially as Marvel continues to transition to a world beyond Endgame.

We'll update this story with more information as we have it.