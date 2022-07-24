Marvel announces Thunderbolts movie at San Diego Comic-Con

A Thunderbolts movie is officially in the works – and it's set for release on July 26, 2024. The movie will be the last installment of Marvel Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of supervillains (or characters that have been antagonists at one point or another within the MCU) who go on government missions – not unlike a certain DC Squad.

As for who might be part of this mysterious gang, Deadline (opens in new tab) has previously reported that Yelena Belova, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, and Winter Soldier are among the group of villains who could make up the Thunderbolts.

Phase 5 will end with Thunderbolts! #SDCC #Marvel pic.twitter.com/ehjy6Tm7VKJuly 24, 2022 See more

We've previously seen Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruit the disgraced John Walker (Wyatt Russell) for an unknown project at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before doing the same with Yelena (Florence Pugh) in the post-credits scene after Black Widow. Could this be the start of the Thunderbolts?

It was previously announced that Black Widow writer Eric Pearson would be penning the script, while Jake Schreier is directing. Otherwise, details are being kept tightly under wraps.

