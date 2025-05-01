When is Thunderbolts on streaming? Speculation on the potential Disney Plus release date
90 days? 120? A look ahead to when Thunderbolts could be released on Disney Plus
In the age of streaming, the gap between cinema releases and being able to watch blockbusters from the comfort of your own homes is growing increasingly smaller. However, Marvel is one of the few studios that haven't bucked that trend – meaning we could be waiting a while to watch Thunderbolts on Disney Plus.
So, when is Thunderbolts on streaming? In the absence of an official announcement, there are plenty of historical patterns and trends that point us in the right direction towards a possible Disney Plus release.
Join us as we dig into all the speculation around when Thunderbolts will be hitting Disney Plus. If you're still in a MCU mood, be sure to check out the Marvel movies to watch before Thunderbolts and the complete guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
When is Thunderbolts on Disney Plus? Streaming release date speculation
As a rule, new Marvel releases typically arrive on Disney Plus around 90 days after they hit cinemas. For example, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania all took 89 days to arrive on the streamer. Deadpool and Wolverine, the slight outlier, went for 97 days before reaching Disney Plus.
As of writing, Captain America: Brave New World isn't yet on Disney Plus – another indicator that Marvel typically wants to wait the full 90 days before committing to a streaming release.
With that in mind, we anticipate Thunderbolts will be available to Disney Plus subscribers in late July 2025, potentially even up to August 1. That's due to the movie hitting US cinemas on May 2.
It should also mirror Brave New World's release and can be available to rent and buy on digital storefronts up to a month earlier than its streaming bow – so keep your eyes peeled for July in general.
For more, check out all the latest on Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6. Then dive into all the new superhero movies flying your way very soon.
