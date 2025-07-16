The Penguin showrunner is "thinking of various ideas" for a second season "that might work alongside" The Batman 2, HBO boss says

The Penguin is a limited series, which means a second season always looked unlikely – though, by the sounds of things, we shouldn't rule it out completely.

That's according to HBO and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys, anyway, who has indicated that we might be getting more from the universe.

"The number one thing right now that Matt [Reeves] is dealing with is getting the movie going," Bloys told Variety. "I believe they're making progress there. I know that he and [Penguin showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible. Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it's possible. I just don't know at this point."

Star Colin Farrell, however, is less certain – but he has revealed a third Batman movie could happen. "Because the show went well, of course, there's been rumblings about, 'Would we do a second season? What would that look like?'" he told Variety in a separate interview. "There is absolutely nothing in process. There's Batman 2, which I haven't read the script for yet. And then there's Batman 3. I don't know if I'm in them or what's happening, but I'll hopefully read Batman 2 soon."

The most recent update on The Batman 2 is that the script is complete and with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Beyond that, updates have been scarce on this project, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies.

