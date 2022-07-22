X-Men '97 first look is a thrilling trip down memory lane for '90s kids

The first look at X-Men '97 has arrived at SDCC 2022, and we've even get a Fall 2023 release window to get excited about.

The likes of Gambit, Wolverine, and Cyclops were shown off at Marvel Studios' animated series panel, not looking a day older than when we left them in the 1990s. There's even some new additions, including Nightcrawler and Cable. Check them out below, and try not to think too hard about reliving your Saturday morning cartoon-filled childhoods. It'll only make you sad.

The series is a revival of the '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series, which TheWrap (opens in new tab) reports will follow on from the classic show. Beau DeMayo, who wrote The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is executive producer and head writer, while original scribes Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are consultants on the new series.

Returning from the '90s cast are Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, and Alison Sealy-Smith. Newcomers include Jennifer Hale, Matthew Waterson, Anniwaa Buachie, AJ LoCascio, Jeff Bennett, Ray Chase, Holly Chou, and JP Karliak.

This isn't the only animated project Marvel has in the works, either. There's also What If…? season 2, Marvel Zombies, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year on the way.

The X-Men are also expected to make their live-action MCU debut sometime soon – Patrick Stewart cameoed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Professor X, though casting details for the new X-Men are unknown at the moment.