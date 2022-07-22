Groot branches out from the Guardians of the Galaxy in first trailer for I Am Groot

The first trailer for I Am Groot, the new Disney Plus series about everyone's favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character, is here.

I Am Groot is set to feature the titular tree engaging in some family-friendly adventures away from his Guardians of the Galaxy buddies. The trailer hints at the playful tone of the upcoming series, with Groot being met by a hostile group of aliens (before turning over a new leaf), looking chic in a knitted scarf, and even cutting some shapes on the dance floor in one sequence. Tree-mendous.

Vin Diesel returns to voice Baby Groot in this series of five animated shorts, which follows the tree-like creature as he gets up to mischief and mayhem across the galaxy. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is on board as an executive producer, while Kirsten Lepore, who's previously worked on Adventure Time, is directing.

We can see more of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this Christmas and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which arrives on the big screen next year.

I Am Groot arrives on Disney Plus on August 10. For more on Marvel, you can get up to speed on the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4, and if you want to catch up on the films and shows so far, see how to watch the Marvel movies in order through the link.

You can also keep up to date on Comic-Con with our complete SDCC 2022 schedule and our predictions for Marvel at SDCC this year.