Bojack Horseman creator's new Netflix show gets an all-too-relatable first trailer about the relationship of three siblings through the years
Raphael Bob-Waksberg's new show Long Story Short follows a family across the years
If you've been missing the emotional depth and surreal hilarity of Netflix's beloved animated sitcom Bojack Horseman, you're in luck. The streaming giant is once again teaming with the show's creator Rapahel Bob-Waksberg for a new series, Long Story Short, which has finally gotten its first teaser trailer.
The teaser shows the main characters of the series, the Schwooper siblings, in a scenario just about anyone who's not an only child has experienced: childish fighting in the back seat of the car. The twist is, we also get a glimpse forward to the Schwoopers as adults, still doing the exact same thing.
Check it out:
That jump in timelines is the central premise of Long Story Short, which follows the lives of the Schwooper family as both kids and adults, moving back and forth in time to show the parallels between their childhoods and their adulthoods.
"Long Story Short is an animated comedy from the creator of BoJack Horseman about one family, over time," reads Netflix's official description of Long Story Short. "Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises."
The cast includes Lisa Edelstein (Naomi Schwartz), Paul Reiser (Elliott Cooper), Ben Feldman (Avi Schwooper), Abbi Jacobson (Shira Schwooper), Max Greenfield (Yoshi Schwooper), Angelique Cabral (Jen), Nicole Byer (Kendra Hooper), Dave Franco (Danny Wegbreit), Michaela Dietz (Hannah Schwooper).
Long Story Short runs for 10 episodes, premiering August 22 on Netflix. For more, check out the 25 best shows you can watch on Netflix right now.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
