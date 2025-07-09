Bojack Horseman creator's new Netflix show gets an all-too-relatable first trailer about the relationship of three siblings through the years

If you've been missing the emotional depth and surreal hilarity of Netflix's beloved animated sitcom Bojack Horseman, you're in luck. The streaming giant is once again teaming with the show's creator Rapahel Bob-Waksberg for a new series, Long Story Short, which has finally gotten its first teaser trailer.

The teaser shows the main characters of the series, the Schwooper siblings, in a scenario just about anyone who's not an only child has experienced: childish fighting in the back seat of the car. The twist is, we also get a glimpse forward to the Schwoopers as adults, still doing the exact same thing.

Check it out:

Long Story Short | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

That jump in timelines is the central premise of Long Story Short, which follows the lives of the Schwooper family as both kids and adults, moving back and forth in time to show the parallels between their childhoods and their adulthoods.

"Long Story Short is an animated comedy from the creator of BoJack Horseman about one family, over time," reads Netflix's official description of Long Story Short. "Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises."

The cast includes Lisa Edelstein (Naomi Schwartz), Paul Reiser (Elliott Cooper), Ben Feldman (Avi Schwooper), Abbi Jacobson (Shira Schwooper), Max Greenfield (Yoshi Schwooper), Angelique Cabral (Jen), Nicole Byer (Kendra Hooper), Dave Franco (Danny Wegbreit), Michaela Dietz (Hannah Schwooper).