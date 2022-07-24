Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer arrives at SDCC – and marks the beginning of the end for the team

The first look at Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has debuted at San Diego Comic-Con. As it was unveiled, director James Gunn also confirmed this is the "end" of the story for these characters.

Total Film was on the ground at Hall H to see the new trailer, which saw Gamora back as the head of the Ravengers – but she doesn't remember anything. Quill's understandably devastated about the news. We also see a young Rocket as we learn his origins and a lot of Groot. It's the "most emotional" we've seen from the Guardians.

New Guardians 3 trailer! Gamora is head of the Ravengers. She doesn’t remember anything, and Quill’s beaten up about it. There’s a young Rocket and the movie appears to be about his origins. New Guardians suits, Will Pulter’s golden Adam Warlock, and a butch Groot! #SDCCJuly 24, 2022 See more

Franchise regulars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are back as the titular Guardians, along with Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone. Newcomers to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Borat 2's Maria Bakalova, and Superstore's Nico Santos in undisclosed roles.

We saw the Guardians briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder before they and Thor went their separate ways. Before that, it was in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, while their last solo movie was 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

