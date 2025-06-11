James Gunn told Marvel he wouldn't put Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3: "I don't understand how to write that character"

James Gunn reveals that he told Marvel he didn't want to put Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, despite the ending of Avengers: Endgame, because he didn't "understand" the character.

"I said in the script notes: 'I’m not gonna put him in. I don’t want to have Thor in the Guardians. I don’t want to do a movie with Thor,'" Gunn recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t understand the character that much. I love watching his movies and I love Chris Hemsworth as a guy. I don’t understand how to write that character."

Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor teaming up with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Mantis, and Nebula, but the on-screen pay-off ended up being a little underwhelming. The aftermath was shown in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, but he doesn't stay with the group for long and they part ways when Thor picks up on a distress signal from fellow Asgardian Sif. This, conveniently, puts Star-Lord and co.'s line-up back to normal by the time Vol. 3 rolls around in 2023.

Next up for Gunn is Superman, the first big-screen outing for his new DCU Chapter One. David Corenswet is hitting the Daily Planet office and donning the red cape, and Rachel Brosnahan is joining him as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from both Marvel and DC.