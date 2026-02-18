Even Chris Hemsworth thinks that they "took the piss" with how goofy Thor: Love and Thunder was: "We were just trying something different"

Chris Hemsworth reckons they should have been more "careful" not to take Thor: Love and Thunder's goofy tone too far.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, the Marvel actor candidly claimed that they "took the piss probably a little too much" with the movie, explaining that they were egged on to push the irreverent humor even further following the reception to its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok.

"There's variations. But you do have to be careful because when we made Ragnarok, it was quite a twist, you know, and in Taika's tone. And it was so fun and there was a huge kind of like appreciation for the shift," Hemsworth told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. "Then Love and Thunder was kind of like a Monty Python sketch and we sort of took the piss probably a little much and then there was some of that backlash, you know? There was the sort of real kind of, 'why is he a goofball and why is it this?'"

He went on to say that writer-director Taika Waititi and the cast were just "having fun" and "trying something different."

Also starring the likes of Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Tessa Thompson (as King Valkyrie), Russell Crowe (as Zeus), and Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder saw the eponymous hero try to figure out what his life's purpose is – all while navigating the surprise return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has started wielding Mjolnir and going by 'Mighty Thor'.

It received mixed reviews, landing on a 63% Rotten Tomatoes score. In comparison, Ragnarok's is 93%.

Hemsworth is set to reprise the role of Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and judging by his pre-Avatar teaser, he won't be the only one returning. India Rose, his real-life daughter, will also be seen as Thor's daughter Love in the superhero flick.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.