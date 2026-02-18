Even Chris Hemsworth thinks that they "took the piss" with how goofy Thor: Love and Thunder was: "We were just trying something different"

Thor: Love and Thunder left Marvel fans disappointed following the critically acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth reckons they should have been more "careful" not to take Thor: Love and Thunder's goofy tone too far.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, the Marvel actor candidly claimed that they "took the piss probably a little too much" with the movie, explaining that they were egged on to push the irreverent humor even further following the reception to its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok.

Also starring the likes of Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Tessa Thompson (as King Valkyrie), Russell Crowe (as Zeus), and Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder saw the eponymous hero try to figure out what his life's purpose is – all while navigating the surprise return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has started wielding Mjolnir and going by 'Mighty Thor'.

