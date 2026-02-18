Even Chris Hemsworth thinks that they "took the piss" with how goofy Thor: Love and Thunder was: "We were just trying something different"

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Chris Hemsworth reckons they should have been more "careful" not to take Thor: Love and Thunder's goofy tone too far.
During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, the Marvel actor candidly claimed that they "took the piss probably a little too much" with the movie, explaining that they were egged on to push the irreverent humor even further following the reception to its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok.
"There's variations. But you do have to be careful because when we made Ragnarok, it was quite a twist, you know, and in Taika's tone. And it was so fun and there was a huge kind of like appreciation for the shift," Hemsworth told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. "Then Love and Thunder was kind of like a Monty Python sketch and we sort of took the piss probably a little much and then there was some of that backlash, you know? There was the sort of real kind of, 'why is he a goofball and why is it this?'"
He went on to say that writer-director Taika Waititi and the cast were just "having fun" and "trying something different."
Also starring the likes of Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Tessa Thompson (as King Valkyrie), Russell Crowe (as Zeus), and Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder saw the eponymous hero try to figure out what his life's purpose is – all while navigating the surprise return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has started wielding Mjolnir and going by 'Mighty Thor'.
It received mixed reviews, landing on a 63% Rotten Tomatoes score. In comparison, Ragnarok's is 93%.
Hemsworth is set to reprise the role of Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and judging by his pre-Avatar teaser, he won't be the only one returning. India Rose, his real-life daughter, will also be seen as Thor's daughter Love in the superhero flick.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.