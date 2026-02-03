Thor: Ragnarok duo Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo re-team to play "yin and yang" thief and cop in new thriller Crime 101, but the Marvel stars think their characters are "more similar than they are opposite"

It's been four years since Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo last shared the screen in superhero caper Thor: Ragnarok, but the Marvel stars are back together in new thriller Crime 101 – if under very different circumstances.

Hemsworth plays career thief Mike Davis, who's baffling law enforcement with his stint of slick jewellery thefts along the 101 freeway, while Ruffalo is Lou Lubesnick, the detective who thinks he's finally cracked the case – although his colleagues don't believe him.

Although Mike and Lou are on opposite sides of the law, the pair tell GamesRadar+ that they think there's a "transference" between their characters when we sit down with them and their co-star Halle Berry to discuss the movie.

One of the reasons Mike keeps successfully evading the cops is that he never, ever hurts anyone during his heists – he gets in and gets out with as little harm done as possible. Similarly, Lou comes under fire from his colleagues for not being aggressive enough. In short, they're both non-violent men operating in violent worlds.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

"I was going to say yin and yang, but they're kind of more similar than they are opposite," says Hemsworth. "They both live by a code. They both have quite strong moral values that they stick to and and whether they're sort of on that side of the law or this side of it, I believe they're good people."

"And they appreciate each other," adds Ruffalo.

"Yeah, each other's skill set, as much as one is trying to catch the other," Hemsworth agrees. "They're sort of rivals, so to speak, [but] there is a certain commonality of respect there."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Berry's character, frustrated insurance broker Sharon, is brought into their orbit when her own interests collide with Mike's. "They're all pushed to the limits," she says. "And they have to make some moral judgments."

Directed by American Animals helmer Bart Layton, Crime 101 also stars Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, and Nick Nolte, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Crime 101 arrives in theaters on February 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2026.