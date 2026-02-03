Thor: Ragnarok duo Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo re-team to play "yin and yang" thief and cop in new thriller Crime 101, but the Marvel stars think their characters are "more similar than they are opposite"
Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo talk playing two sides of the same coin in cat-and-mouse thriller Crime 101
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It's been four years since Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo last shared the screen in superhero caper Thor: Ragnarok, but the Marvel stars are back together in new thriller Crime 101 – if under very different circumstances.
Hemsworth plays career thief Mike Davis, who's baffling law enforcement with his stint of slick jewellery thefts along the 101 freeway, while Ruffalo is Lou Lubesnick, the detective who thinks he's finally cracked the case – although his colleagues don't believe him.
Although Mike and Lou are on opposite sides of the law, the pair tell GamesRadar+ that they think there's a "transference" between their characters when we sit down with them and their co-star Halle Berry to discuss the movie.
One of the reasons Mike keeps successfully evading the cops is that he never, ever hurts anyone during his heists – he gets in and gets out with as little harm done as possible. Similarly, Lou comes under fire from his colleagues for not being aggressive enough. In short, they're both non-violent men operating in violent worlds.
"I was going to say yin and yang, but they're kind of more similar than they are opposite," says Hemsworth. "They both live by a code. They both have quite strong moral values that they stick to and and whether they're sort of on that side of the law or this side of it, I believe they're good people."
"And they appreciate each other," adds Ruffalo.
"Yeah, each other's skill set, as much as one is trying to catch the other," Hemsworth agrees. "They're sort of rivals, so to speak, [but] there is a certain commonality of respect there."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Berry's character, frustrated insurance broker Sharon, is brought into their orbit when her own interests collide with Mike's. "They're all pushed to the limits," she says. "And they have to make some moral judgments."
Directed by American Animals helmer Bart Layton, Crime 101 also stars Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, and Nick Nolte, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Crime 101 arrives in theaters on February 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2026.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.