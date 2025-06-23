DC boss James Gunn says he made sure Marvel scripts featuring Rocket "always made sense" – as sometimes they "didn't match" what he felt about the character

James Gunn might be the co-CEO of DC Studios now, but he also helmed all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the MCU.

Naturally, that means he's the authority on all things Guardians, a position he says he used to safeguard Rocket Raccoon in particular.

"I was like this when I worked at Marvel," Gunn said on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, discussing character continuity from one project to the next. "I would get scripts with Rocket in them that didn't match how I understood [the character] – that character was my soul. So I would always make sure that his voice always made sense, that what he did always made sense. And I do that with the characters in DC across all the films and television shows. They've got to be true to the character, especially if it's a character that I originated on film."

Next up for the DCU is Superman, which will see the debut of David Corenswet's Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

Intriguingly, Rocket Raccoon even has a cameo – sort of. Bradley Cooper, the actor behind this particular Guardian, will show up in the Fortress of Solitude, along with Mantis actor Pom Klementieff and Yondu actor Michael Rooker.

"I will give you something that nobody knows, but Pom Klementieff is one of the robots. It's Bradley [Cooper] and then it's also Pom and Michael Rooker is another one of the robots," Gunn revealed recently.

Superman hits theaters this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has on the way.