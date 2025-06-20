Superman director James Gunn has revealed a secret cameo by the Guardians of the Galaxy in his big DC reboot movie

Superman writer/director James Gunn is well known for including actors he enjoys working with in multiple projects, and this summer's big DC movie is no exception, as it includes an appearance from several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn's big Marvel franchise.

As it turns out, Guardians actors Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Michael Rooker (Yondu) as three of Superman's helper robots that populate his Fortress of Solitude.

"I will give you something that nobody knows, but Pom Klementieff is one of the robots. It's Bradley [Cooper] and then it's also Pom and Michael Rooker is another one of the robots," Gunn tells Buzzfeed.

Gunn also says that he's also been thinking of how to bring in some of his other Guardians actors, namely Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, with the DC Studios co-CEO stating he's "keeping them in the wings" for potential future appearances.

Cooper, Rooker, and Klementieff are not the only Guardians actors who have made the jump from Gunn's Marvel movies to his Superman reboot. Green Lantern Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion had a similar voice cameo in the original Guardians of the Galaxy film as a captive in the same intergalactic prison in which the Guardians themselves are held in the first act of the movie.

And of course, Gunn's own brother Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in Superman, portrayed Rocket Raccoon's physical motion capture performance as well as Kraglin, the Ravager turned Guardian who inherits Yondu's special arrow.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11.