What If season 2 is coming in 2023 and will feature Hela, Odin, and 17th Century Marvel shenanigans

The release window and first story info for What If...? season 2 have been announced at SDCC 2022.

What If...?'s second season will arrive in 2023. The first wave of announced stories include Tony Stark on Sakaar with Valkyrie, Odin bringing the thunder, Hela making another appearance, and an adaptation of Marvel 1602, the celebrated 17th Century spin on Marvel's superheroes from the mind of Neil Gaiman.

What If…? released on Disney Plus back in 2021, consisting of nine episodes – a 10th episode was planned, but due to the pandemic, was pushed to season 2 instead. Each episode explores a different scenario that branches off from the main MCU canon. While it might have seemed fairly self-contained at first, Captain Carter's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness means What If is essential viewing as the MCU delves deeper into the multiverse.

This isn't the only animated project Marvel has on the release slate. There's also Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97, a revival of the beloved '90s cartoon, in the works, too.

