Friday the 13th reboot series casts its 10-year-old Jason Voorhees who's just a little too cute to be a slasher killer

Peacock's Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has cast its Jason Voorhees, but rather than an unkillable slasher in a hockey mask, he's an absolutely cherubic actor named Callum Vincent who's just about 10 years old.

Vincent recently had a tragically memorable guest appearance in Peacock's streaming hit Poker Face as a sweet but hapless school boy who accidentally kills the class pet after being set up by a rival student.

Jason being a kid isn't really a surprise, given the series flashes back to the original Friday the 13th movie in which Jason's mom Pamela Voorhees (played by Linda Cardellini in Crystal Lake) goes on a murder spree to avenge her son's death at the hands of careless summer camp counselors.

Still, it seems that it could be quite a while before Crystal Lake turns Jason into the unstoppable horny-teenager-killing machine of the bulk of the original horror franchise - though it's possible the whole thing is leading to a new Friday the 13th reboot movie.

The film franchise has been dormant since 2009's relaunch attempt, which once had a sequel planned before the entire thing got tied up in a rights dispute.

A new movie has been teased since 2022, and we may not actually have to wait so long for that famous hockey mask to once again haunt the big screen. A new version of Jason's iconic mask debuted to mark the launch of the new Friday the 13th 'Jason Universe' that starts with Crystal Lake.

