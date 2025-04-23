Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake enters production with a fun callback to the classic Jason Voorhees movies
"Machetes for everyone!"
A24's Friday the 13th streaming series Crystal Lake has officially entered production, according to showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, who posted a message about the official start of filming on his social media.
"Crystal Lake production offices are live. It's all happening. Machetes for everyone!" Kane declares in the Instagram post.
Crystal Lake goes all the way back to the Friday the 13th franchise's origin story, in which young Jason Voorhees is murdered by rowdy, irresponsible camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake, leading his mother Pamela Voorhees to seek revenge by killing teen counselors.
Later films in the series featured the resurrected Jason as the killer, stumbling through endless brutal kills of young people as a nigh-unkillable revenant. They elevated the character to horror movie popularity as one of the premiere slasher villains, with a level of recognizability even for those who haven't seen any of the films.
Actor Linda Cardellini has been cast as Pamela Voorhees for the series, though the details of whether the plot will progress along the same lines as the original films, with Crystal Lake having been described as a "prequel," are unclear.
Producer Bryan Fuller of Hannibal fame (among many other cult favorites such as Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, and Pushing Daisies) was originally attached as the showrunner for Crystal Lake, but he departed the project in 2024, with Brad Caleb Kane coming in to fill the position.
Crystal Lake will stream on Peacock, though no official premiere date for the series has been set.
