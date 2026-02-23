"Demon child" star of Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie "doesn't think" he'll ever watch the original as he reveals filming starts in a few weeks

Jacobi Jupe is just 12 years old, so we understand

Jacobi Jupe as Hamnet in Hamnet
(Image credit: Focus Features)

As cameras are set to roll in just a few weeks, the child star of Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie Jacobi Jupe says he has no plans to watch the original 1973 film – and we don't blame him.

"Even if I was old enough, I still don't want to see it [because] it's really scary," Jupe, 12, told Deadline on the red carpet for the BAFTAs, confirming that he "doesn't think" he'll ever watch it. "I've seen pictures."

