Marvel star Scarlett Johansson joins Blumhouse's "all-new" Exorcist movie – and director Mike Flanagan "couldn't be happier"

News
By published

Scarlett Johansson is swapping superheroes for supernatural horror

Black Widow
(Image credit: Marvel)

Scarlett Johansson has joined Mike Flanagan's upcoming Exorcist movie, marking her first foray into the horror genre in over a decade.

The Marvel actor's involvement was confirmed by a recent Deadline report, which also revealed that the upcoming flick will be telling an "all-new story" within the franchise's world – and won't be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer. Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Flanagan's Red Room Pictures are producing, with the latter geared up to write and direct.

"Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," said Flanagan, in a statement shared by the publication.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.