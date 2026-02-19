As Sony wins bidding war, Brie Larson's creature feature drops an intriguing new plot detail – and now we're itching to find out more

An upcoming supernatural horror starring The Marvels' Brie Larson just dropped an intriguing new plot detail – and now we're even more excited to see what its producer JJ Abrams and director JT Mollner have in store for us.

Skeletons, which was previously called Fail-Safe, was just picked up by Sony, following a bidding war that saw the studio beat out the likes of Paramount, Neon and Warner Bros. for the worldwide distribution rights. In The Hollywood Reporter's write-up, it says that the film will "focus on the relationship between a son and his mother, with the latter being mysteriously placed in a secure cage each night."

We've known it'd center on a parent and child since last year, and that there was something... sinister about the former. Not that Mother, who will presumably be played by Larson, is restrained every evening – and presumably undergoes some sort of terrifying transformation. With the flick already have been described as a "creature feature", our imaginations are running wild now. Is she a werewolf? A monster? Or something different altogether?

If you've read the short by Philip Fracassi, you'll already know the answers. Though that's not to say Mollner, who co-wrote the script from an initial draft by No One Will Save You's Brian Duffield, hasn't taken creative liberties with the source material.

Just last year, he surprised even the most devoted of Stephen King fans with his take on The Long Walk, which flipped the script on who the last man standing was in the novel.

"The goal was to make these changes without pissing off constant readers, because we wanted to keep the DNA but also put something in that would surprise people who read the book, because why have the exact same experience twice?" Mollner previously told GamesRadar+. "So hopefully, we thread that needle properly, but I'm really happy with the ending. And the reason I'm happy with it, and the choices we made, is because Stephen King said he was happy with it."

Skeletons has yet to confirm a release date, but we'll be sure to keep our eyes out. While we wait for more info, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.