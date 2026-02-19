As Sony wins bidding war, Brie Larson's creature feature drops an intriguing new plot detail – and now we're itching to find out more

Skeletons is set to see The Marvels star play a Mother with a terrifying secret

Brie Larson in The Marvels
An upcoming supernatural horror starring The Marvels' Brie Larson just dropped an intriguing new plot detail – and now we're even more excited to see what its producer JJ Abrams and director JT Mollner have in store for us.

Skeletons, which was previously called Fail-Safe, was just picked up by Sony, following a bidding war that saw the studio beat out the likes of Paramount, Neon and Warner Bros. for the worldwide distribution rights. In The Hollywood Reporter's write-up, it says that the film will "focus on the relationship between a son and his mother, with the latter being mysteriously placed in a secure cage each night."

We've known it'd center on a parent and child since last year, and that there was something... sinister about the former. Not that Mother, who will presumably be played by Larson, is restrained every evening – and presumably undergoes some sort of terrifying transformation. With the flick already have been described as a "creature feature", our imaginations are running wild now. Is she a werewolf? A monster? Or something different altogether?

