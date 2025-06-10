Captain Marvel star Brie Larson headlining new creature feature from the director of 2024's most surprising horror-thriller

Marvel star Brie Larson is set to star in new creature horror film Fail-Safe. JT Mollner is directing the film after delivering 2024's most surprising thriller, Strange Darling, so we're already excited to see how the filmmaker will raise the bar for his new work, this time alongside an Oscar winner actress.

Based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, Fail-Safe has officially been described as "a modern take on the creature horror film told from the perspective of a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother's true nature." Larson will be playing the role of the mother.

Brian Duffield, who penned the scripts for fan-favorite sci-fi films like Love and Monsters and No One Will Save You, adapted Fracassi's story for the screen. Here's another reason to add it to your list of most exciting upcoming horror movies – it's produced by Star Wars and Star Trek director J.J. Abrams, who has shared some high praise for the project.

"With Fail-Safe, Brian Duffield has written an absolute powerhouse of a script," Abrams said in a statement. "It's a horror film that is as sweet and moving as it is terrifying. To have JT Mollner in the director's chair – his Strange Darling blew me away – is a dream come true. Finally, having the limitlessly talented Brie Larson as our star sets up Fail-Safe to be that rare horror film that makes you laugh, feel, and care, before taking you on an absolutely wild ride."

While we wait to hear more details about Fail-Safe, including a release date and some first-look footage, Brie Larson is expected to reprise her role as Captain Marvel for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, although she hasn't been officially confirmed yet. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige promised there is more cast names yet to be announced.

