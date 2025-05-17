Brie Larson might be a monstrous mom in the new J.J. Abrams-produced movie

While it has not been verified if she will re-enter the atmosphere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday as Carol Danvers, Deadline has confirmed that Brie Larson might be turning monstrous in a new J.J. Abrams-produced creature feature, Fail-Safe.

The new project follows a young boy who slowly starts to unravel family secrets involving his mother and the desperate efforts made to keep her true nature away from the rest of the world. JT Mollner, who made an impressive turn with Strange Darling, will direct the film, while Brian Duffield, who penned Love and Monsters and No One Will Save You, will handle script duties. The tale itself is based on a short story written by Philip Fracassi.

Abrams told Deadline, “With Fail-Safe, Brian Duffield has written an absolute powerhouse of a script. It’s a horror film that is as sweet and moving as it is terrifying. To have JT Mollner in the director’s chair — his Strange Darling blew me away — is a dream come true."

Of course, Larson is no stranger to creature features, having battled an array of aliens in the MCU and getting a close encounter with King Kong in 2017's Kong: Skull Island, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. "Finally, having the limitlessly talented Brie Larson as our star sets up Fail-Safe to be that rare horror film that makes you laugh, feel, and care, before taking you on an absolutely wild ride.”

The film is currently doing the rounds at Cannes with no confirmed dates in line for production. For now, Larson's schedule looks pretty clear, and there's no confirmation if she'll be appearing alongside other Avengers: Doomsday, which Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige, promises has more cast names yet to be announced.

