The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan hopes his new Exorcist sequel is "the scariest movie I've ever made"

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan has big plans for his next movie, a new chapter in The Exorcist series: it will be his scariest film yet. Or at least he hopes so, anyway...

"This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise – something that honors what came before it but isn't built on nostalgia," said Flanagan in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I've ever made. I know expectations are high. No one's more intimidated than I am."

It's quite the claim, really, given that Flanagan has crafted some pretty terrifying onscreen moments; who could ever forget that car jump scene in Hill House?

"We aren't making this easy on ourselves. But I've always felt that there's no point in going into a franchise or into a property that is monolithic unless there's something new you can bring," said Flanagan. "I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add."

Flanagan's upcoming horror is set to be the next installment in Blumhouse's Exorcist saga, which kicked off last year with David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer . The next two movies in the franchise were supposed to be sequels to Believer, but after the 2023 movie was met with lackluster reviews, Green dropped out. Flanagan's flick has been confirmed as a " radical new take " on the franchise.

Flanagan's previous works include The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. The filmmaker has pulled away from the streamer more recently, however, and fought for his works to be released elsewhere. The upcoming movie marks the fourth collaboration for Flanagan and Blumhouse after Oculus , Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil.

Flanagan's Exorcist movie does not have a release date at this time. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024.