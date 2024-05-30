Haunting Of Hill House's Mike Flanagan officially directing next The Exorcist movie which promises to be "a radical new take"

It's official, horror legend Mike Flanagan is set to direct, write, and produce Blumhouse’s next The Exorcist movie.

Best known for his Netflix original dramas such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor , filmmaker Mike Flanagan is officially set to helm the next movie in Blumhouse and Morgan Creek’s The Exorcist series, which is being called "a radical new take" on the franchise, as reported by Variety .

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

The upcoming movie marks the fourth collaboration for Flanagan and Blumhouse after the horror maestro wrote and directed Oculus , Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil, for the studio. Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum seems to be more than happy to have Flanagan back on board as he said, "Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse."

Blumhouse’s new The Exorcist saga kicked off last year with The Exorcist: Believer , directed by David Gordan Green, with two more movies set to release after including a sequel titled The Exorcist: Deceiver. However, the movie was not received well by critics and still sits with a lackluster 22% score on Rotten Tomatoes . Green then bowed out to pursue another project, and The Exorcist: Deceiver was pushed back from its April 18, 2025 release date. Soon after, it became apparent that Flanagan was in talks to direct the next movie .

It has now been confirmed that Flanagan’s film is an all-new story and not a sequel to Believer, however, it is still unclear whether or not the movie will still be titled The Exorcist: Deceiver. As for the plot, no official storyline has been released yet, but it sounds like Flanagan already has something up his sleeve according to Blum’s comment, "I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan’s Exorcist movie does not have a release date at this time. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024.