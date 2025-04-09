Upcoming horror sequel part of Shudder’s Hell House LLC series gets chilling teaser, linking all five movies in the found footage franchise together

Shudder’s popular Hell House LLC horror franchise is getting another chilling chapter, and the upcoming sequel has just revealed another teaser, which suggests the fifth and final installment will link all previous movies together.

The teaser, which Shudder posted on Twitter, shows a room full of old TVs playing clips from the past four Hell House movies, with the middle screen showing a woman repeating, "Hell House was not the first incident to happen in this town." The clip ends with every screen showing the killer clown from the first movie while a chilling voice repeatedly sings "something's coming." Watch the full video below.

Hell House was not the first incident to happen in this town.Uncover the terrifying link between the Carmichael Manor, the Abaddon Hotel, and decades of mysterious murders in HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE. Hits theaters this August. pic.twitter.com/Xnf4no740IApril 8, 2025

The most interesting part is the caption, which reads, "Uncover the terrifying link between the Carmichael Manor, the Abaddon Hotel, and decades of mysterious murders in Hell House LLC: Lineage."

Often considered one of the best found footage horror movies, Hell House LLC premiered in 2015 and follows a group of scare actors who open a haunted house at an abandoned hotel, only to find it habituated by undead satanic cult leader Andrew Tully and his demons who take the lives of the crew and guests on opening night. The first sequel, Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, sees a group of journalists go back to the hotel to get to the bottom of what really happened, and the third movie titled Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, follows an entrepreneur who launches an immersive theatre experience at the hotel.

Then the fourth film, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, takes viewers to a new location to investigate the Carmichael murders. Of course, all of the movies end in death and tragedy, but what links them all is Tully and the repercussions of him opening the realm between earth and hell. It sounds as though Hell House LLC: Lineage, which is written and directed by Hell House creator Stephen Cognetti, will shed more light on this shared lore.

The official synopsis reads: "Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC."

Hell House LLC: Lineage hits theaters this August, and will land on Shudder after its theatrical run. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.