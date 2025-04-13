Sinners star Michael B. Jordan finds more horror in The House of Last Resort

His highly anticipated horror hasn't even reached our screens yet, but Michael B. Jordan is already looking to keep the scares going after reports that the actor's production company, Outlier Society, is looking to adapt the spine-chiller of a book, The House of Last Resort.

News from Deadline reveals that the Sinners star is in early talks to get the project to the big screen with the script written by its original author, Christopher Golden. Published in 2024, The House of Last Resort follows an American couple that moves to a town in Sicily where its mayor is selling empty homes for a single euro to keep the slowly dying town alive. Naturally, a deal this good comes with a catch, and in this case, the happy couple quickly learns that the home is atop some forgotten catacombs and a history that has been long since forgotten.

The project marks the latest title taken from Golden's bookshelf with the hopes of being brought to life after it was confirmed Black Phone director and writer Scott Derrickson and Robert C. Cargill were also adapting his book Road of Bones. That tale sees a journalist head to Kolyma Highway in Siberia, only to encounter the spirits of those who died laying the road in a very bad mood.

There's no confirmation at the moment on whether Jordan will star in the project that his production company is developing, but it would certainly fit the trend given the other films on Outlier Society's pile. After he's done with Sinners (which has earned an incredible Rotten Tomatoes score), Jordan is getting to work on a new version of The Thomas Crown Affair, which will see him in the titular role of the art thief who falls for the detective trying to put him behind bars.

There's also his continuing adventures as John Clark, who was last seen in Without Remorse. That project also has Chad Stahelski at the helm to bring the same level of action he applied to the John Wick movies. If you're in need of a scare for now, check out our list of the greatest horror movies ever here.