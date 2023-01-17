John Wick director to helm Rainbow Six movie starring Michael B. Jordan

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is set to helm Rainbow Six, the follow-up to 2021's Without Remorse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as elite Navy SEAL John Kelly and serve as an executive producer.

Based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 bestseller of the same name, Without Remorse sees John Kelly set out on a path of revenge against the Russian hitmen who murdered his pregnant wife. Initially slated for a theatrical release via Paramount Pictures, the movie premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and was watched by 4.8 million households within the first 30 days of release (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

Rainbow Six is the second book to focus on John Clark (renamed John Kelly in the film adaptations), and sees him form a secret international counterterrorist organization known as Rainbow. Plot details and casting information for the film adaptation have yet to be revealed.

Stahelski worked as a stuntman, most notably filling in for Brandon Lee after his tragic on-set accident on The Crow. He co-directed the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick in 2014, which grossed over $88 million and launched a franchise. Stahleski has gone on to direct John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3, and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Paramount Pictures intends to release Rainbow Six in theaters, though THR reports that a final decision has not yet been made.

