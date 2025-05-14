Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys directors are adapting extreme sports video game Riders Republic into a feature-length movie

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct a live-action movie based on the Ubisoft video game Rough Riders.

Gaumont and Ubisoft® Film & Television announced the upcoming film, with Noé Debré (Stillwater) set to pen the script. Arbi and Fallah are known for directing Bad Boys For Life, Bad Boys Ride or Die, and the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel. Per the official press release, the feature-length adaptation is "poised to be an electrifying action movie, delivering non-stop thrills, humor, and spectacular stunts on the snowy slopes of the Alps."

The open-world sports video game was released in 2021, for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S. The player has the option to enter extreme sports solo competitions, which include mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, and wingsuit flying. The multiplayer game allows up to 64 players to compete against each other (though the PS4 and Xbox One versions only allow up to 20). There's also a feature known as "Tricks Battle Arena" where players can team up in groups of six and compete against other groups of six, with the goal of performing as many tricks as possible in order to earn "Trick points" and finish with the highest score.

There's plenty of fodder for a film adaptation here, as the game meshes several gorgeous locations, including Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Mammoth Mountain, Zion, and Canyonlands into one big map.

Riders Republic does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.