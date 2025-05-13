John Wick spin-off Ballerina gets its final trailer and it's full of fighting, fire, and Keanu Reeves
"When you think of me, you should think of fire"
Just weeks before it's set to hit the big screen, the final trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina has dropped, giving us a closer look at Ana de Armas as a deadly assassin.
The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with a voice saying, "When you think of me, you should think of fire," before we see de Armas through the lens of John Wick’s sniper.
We then get a look at the fiery female assassin training, before she goes on to fight a man with a meat cleaver, one with a flame thrower, before she stabs another with an ice pick. It looks as though Wick may have his work cut out for him this time.
This trailer, which stands at just one and a half minutes long, is much shorter than the last and focuses more on the action. The full-length Ballerina trailer, which landed in March, gave us insight into Eve’s tragic back story and her need to avenge the death of her father. But her exploits went a little too far, which led Anjelica Huston's Ruska Roma director to send out one of her best agents to stop her: John Wick.
Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick Chapter 4, Ballerina follows de Armas as Eve Macarro, a future agent ready to start her assassin training in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. But by the looks of things, her path to obedient assassin doesn't flow so smoothly.
The movie also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. Keanu Reeves will also make an appearance as John Wick. Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best Keanu Reeves movies, or keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.