John Wick spin-off Ballerina gets its final trailer and it's full of fighting, fire, and Keanu Reeves

Just weeks before it's set to hit the big screen, the final trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina has dropped, giving us a closer look at Ana de Armas as a deadly assassin.

The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with a voice saying, "When you think of me, you should think of fire," before we see de Armas through the lens of John Wick’s sniper.

We then get a look at the fiery female assassin training, before she goes on to fight a man with a meat cleaver, one with a flame thrower, before she stabs another with an ice pick. It looks as though Wick may have his work cut out for him this time.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Final Trailer – Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

This trailer, which stands at just one and a half minutes long, is much shorter than the last and focuses more on the action. The full-length Ballerina trailer, which landed in March, gave us insight into Eve’s tragic back story and her need to avenge the death of her father. But her exploits went a little too far, which led Anjelica Huston's Ruska Roma director to send out one of her best agents to stop her: John Wick.

Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick Chapter 4, Ballerina follows de Armas as Eve Macarro, a future agent ready to start her assassin training in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. But by the looks of things, her path to obedient assassin doesn't flow so smoothly.

The movie also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. Keanu Reeves will also make an appearance as John Wick. Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025.