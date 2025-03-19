New trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina teases backstories, brutal action sequences, and a showdown between Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves

News
By Contributions from published

The film is set to be released on June 6

Ana de Armas as Eve in John Wick spin-off Ballerina
(Image credit: Lionsgate)
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube
Watch On

Ana de Armas is taking no prisoners in the new trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina. So much so, in fact, that she even takes on Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga in one scene...

The teaser, which you can watch above, opens with Sharon Duncan Brewster's Nogi explaining that "in Slavic mythology, the Kikimora is a spirit that exists in the shadows. To those with darkness in their hearts, she can be vengeful, but to the innocent, she can be a protector. It's up to you to choose."

As Eve goes on a violent rampage, taking down anyone who stands in the way of her avenging her murdered father, Anjelica Huston's Ruska Roma director tasks someone to stop her in her tracks: John Wick. "She sent you here to kill me?" Eve asks John. "Or you can leave..." he replies softly, before the pair get into a bit of a shoot-out – and quite literally kickstart a cat-and-mouse subplot.

Alongside Reeves and De Armas, the cast includes The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, as well as returning characters from the franchise like Ian McShane's Continental manager Winston Scott and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

The events of Ballerina are set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, which means we won't get any answers about what happened at the ending of John Wick 4. This is the second spin-off in the action franchise after the 1970s-set prequel series The Continental, released in 2023.

De Armas previously talked about the challenges of shooting Ballerina in a behind-the-scenes featurette, including intense training for the brutal action sequences. "I was excited. I was nervous. I was worried", she admitted.

"The ways that the fights are built, you have to be prepared for whatever they throw at you. It was a kind of discipline, physical and mental, that I didn't know before," she added, revealing that there is a scene where her character burns 106 people with a flamethrower.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

See more Movies News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
John Wick 4
John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"
John Wick
Keanu Reeves has a very blunt reaction to if he'd return for another John Wick movie: "The character's dead"
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
A new action thriller from the John Wick team described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist" is finding its cast, and I've never been more seated
John Wick 4
Martial arts legend Donnie Yen enters talks to direct his own character's John Wick spin-off: "I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen"
Seiji Tanaka holding sword
A divisive new revenge thriller being compared to John Wick has landed on Netflix
Keanu Reeves and Brzrkr
Justin Lin to helm Keanu Reeves' comic book movie adaptation BRZRKR for Netflix
Latest in Action Movies
Guy Gardner Green Lantern in Superman
Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Ana de Armas as Eve in John Wick spin-off Ballerina
New trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina teases backstories, brutal action sequences, and a showdown between Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen
Marvel fans are talking about the biggest mistakes the MCU has made - and everyone seems to agree on one particularly tragic moment
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Latest in News
GTA 3
If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask screenshot showing the deku mask
After a year of trying, Zelda: Majora's Mask streamer becomes world's first to pull off randomized no-hit run where even blocking causes a game-ending Mooncrash
Guy Gardner Green Lantern in Superman
Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
More about action movies
Hot Fuzz

The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Guy Gardner Green Lantern in Superman

Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"
Hot Fuzz

The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason
GTA 3
If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask screenshot showing the deku mask
After a year of trying, Zelda: Majora's Mask streamer becomes world's first to pull off randomized no-hit run where even blocking causes a game-ending Mooncrash
Guy Gardner Green Lantern in Superman
Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Translating Helldivers 2 into a board game is about nailing the "correct satirical tone" says Jamie Perkins of SteamForged Games
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories