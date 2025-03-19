From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Ana de Armas is taking no prisoners in the new trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina. So much so, in fact, that she even takes on Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga in one scene...

The teaser, which you can watch above, opens with Sharon Duncan Brewster's Nogi explaining that "in Slavic mythology, the Kikimora is a spirit that exists in the shadows. To those with darkness in their hearts, she can be vengeful, but to the innocent, she can be a protector. It's up to you to choose."

As Eve goes on a violent rampage, taking down anyone who stands in the way of her avenging her murdered father, Anjelica Huston's Ruska Roma director tasks someone to stop her in her tracks: John Wick. "She sent you here to kill me?" Eve asks John. "Or you can leave..." he replies softly, before the pair get into a bit of a shoot-out – and quite literally kickstart a cat-and-mouse subplot.

Alongside Reeves and De Armas, the cast includes The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, as well as returning characters from the franchise like Ian McShane's Continental manager Winston Scott and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

The events of Ballerina are set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, which means we won't get any answers about what happened at the ending of John Wick 4. This is the second spin-off in the action franchise after the 1970s-set prequel series The Continental, released in 2023.

De Armas previously talked about the challenges of shooting Ballerina in a behind-the-scenes featurette, including intense training for the brutal action sequences. "I was excited. I was nervous. I was worried", she admitted.

"The ways that the fights are built, you have to be prepared for whatever they throw at you. It was a kind of discipline, physical and mental, that I didn't know before," she added, revealing that there is a scene where her character burns 106 people with a flamethrower.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.