Tom Cruise says Ana de Armas' John Wick spin-off Ballerina "kicks ass"

Tom Cruise is full of praise for new John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as the titular dancer-turned-assassin.

"It's gonna be a fun summer. A lot of movies," Cruise said during a red carpet appearance at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in London, which you can watch below. One title mentioned was Ballerina, which hits theaters next month, and Cruise immediately responded enthusiastically.

"I saw the movie, it just kicks ass," he said. "It’s right in that tone, it’s right in that Wick world. You’re gonna love it."

Directed by Total Recall remake helmer Len Wiseman, the movie is written by John Wick 3 and 4 screenwriter Shay Hatten and follows de Armas' character Eve as she trains with the Ruska Roma so she can get revenge for her father's death.

Set between the third and fourth John Wick movies, the cast includes several familiar faces from the Wick-verse, including Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane as New York Continental manager Winston, a posthumous appearance from Lance Reddick as concierge Charon, and the return of Anjelica Huston's the Director. The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Hereditary's Gabriel Byrne, and Dune's Sharon Duncan-Brewster also star.

As for Cruise, his next big-screen outing is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which sees him take on the role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt for the eighth and last time.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is out on May 21 in the UK and May 23 in the US, while Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.