Mission: Impossible 8 release date, cast, trailer and plot

Mission: Impossible 8, officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is just months away, and we're wondering if this is really the end for Ethan Hunt? The new action thriller will mark the eighth movie in the franchise for Tom Cruise's IMF agent and the stakes have never been higher. Following on directly from the events of 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the latest installment will likely begin as the team hunts for the missing submarine.

We've had one teaser trailer for the film so far – an action packed series of clips that reveals very little. But thankfully, this isn't all the information out there about the latest installment. Below, in our Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning guide, we go into all of the details about the release date, casting news, and the plot details revealed so far. Not only that, but we also have the lowdown on what cast have said about the upcoming movie so far too.

(Image credit: Paramount)

We don't have too long to wait for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning as it will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

The original plan had been for the movie to arrive much earlier in 2022 with Cruise planning to film it back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 7. However, that didn't end up happening and filming on the second part only began in March 2022. Production was put on hold during the writers' strike and actors' strikes of 2023, resuming in 2024 and finally wrapping that summer.

Mission: Impossible 8 cast

(Image credit: Paramount)

Most of the major surviving cast from Mission: Impossible 7 are returning for the latest outing, including Cruise back as Ethan Hunt alongside Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Hayley Atwell. Vanessa Kirby is also back as The White Widow alongside Esai Morales as Gabriel.

Alongside the returning cast, some new faces have joined as well, including Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephen Oyoung. However, one cast member who is unlikely to come back is Rebecca Ferguson, after her character Ilsa Faust was killed in Mission: Impossible 7. That being said though, stranger things have happened in this franchise…

Check out the full confirmed cast list below.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis / White Widow

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Mariela Garriga as Marie

Holt McCallany as Bernstein

Nick Offerman as Sydney

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Colonel Burdick

Mission: Impossible 8 plot speculation

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

No official synopsis for Mission: Impossible 8 has been announced yet, but we know it will pick up in the wake of Mission: Impossible 7's ending which saw Ethan go to extreme lengths to secure the crucial key. As we learned towards the end of that movie, the key unlocks a chamber inside the Sevastopol – a high tech Russian submarine. Inside the chamber is the Entity's source code, which can be used to help destroy it. The IMF team will likely dedicate much of Mission: Impossible 8 to locating the submarine and completing this mission before it's too late.

Those involved in the movie haven't teased too much about it yet either. However, Simon Pegg did hint at the scale of the latest installment in an interview on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum back in November 2024. "It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas," he said. "What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh you've got to say it.'"

Mission: Impossible 8 trailer

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

We've had one trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, but it doesn't reveal too much. Full of new and old clips, it sees Ethan on the hunt for the submarine in a mission that seemingly takes him on a global journey full of more death-defying stunts. Among the big set pieces, Ethan can be seen hanging from a biplane as well as diving underwater in stunning aquatic sequences. "Everything you are, everything you've done, has come to this," the voiceover says. And of course, it features plenty of Tom Cruise running.

For more, check out our ranking of the best Mission: Impossible movies and our breakdown of how to watch the Mission: Impossible movies in order.