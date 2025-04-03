Tom Cruise completes yet another slew of death-defying stunts in new Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning trailer shown behind closed doors

New footage has been released for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The new look at the upcoming Tom Cruise-led actioner debuted behind closed doors at CinemaCon.

Following on from the first trailer, the teaser shows a montage of the impressive stunts through the franchise's history – including the famous CIA vault heist from the very first film that changed action movies forever – as well as the Kremlin bomb in Ghost Protocol (via ScreenRant). The footage shows off two of the new film's most terrifying stunts, in which Cruise's Ethan Hunt dangles from a biplane and struggles to survive a submarine quickly filling with water.

"I need you to trust me one last time," Hunt says to his crew at the end of the trailer.

The Final Reckoning marks the eighth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise – and what some viewers are wondering might be the last. The title certainly seems final, but so far everyone involved has been playing coy about the possibility.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently told Empire magazine: "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc. I'm pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Alongside Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also features returning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon.

Pegg previously teased Cruise's level of stunts in the new movie. "It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas," he told Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. "What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh you've got to say it.'"

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23. For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming movies you need to know about as well as our breakdown of the 2025 movie release dates to add to your calendar.