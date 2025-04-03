Tom Cruise completes yet another slew of death-defying stunts in new Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning trailer shown behind closed doors

News
By published

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning got a new look at CinemaCon

New footage has been released for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The new look at the upcoming Tom Cruise-led actioner debuted behind closed doors at CinemaCon.

Following on from the first trailer, the teaser shows a montage of the impressive stunts through the franchise's history – including the famous CIA vault heist from the very first film that changed action movies forever – as well as the Kremlin bomb in Ghost Protocol (via ScreenRant). The footage shows off two of the new film's most terrifying stunts, in which Cruise's Ethan Hunt dangles from a biplane and struggles to survive a submarine quickly filling with water.

"I need you to trust me one last time," Hunt says to his crew at the end of the trailer.

The Final Reckoning marks the eighth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise – and what some viewers are wondering might be the last. The title certainly seems final, but so far everyone involved has been playing coy about the possibility.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently told Empire magazine: "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc. I'm pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Alongside Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also features returning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon.

Pegg previously teased Cruise's level of stunts in the new movie. "It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas," he told Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. "What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh you've got to say it.'"

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23. For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming movies you need to know about as well as our breakdown of the 2025 movie release dates to add to your calendar.

See more Movies News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action movies
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die

After fan backlash, Amazon is "committed to honoring the legacy" of James Bond and work is already underway on 007's "fresh, exhilarating new chapter"
Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers actor Carrie Coon didn't return for Endgame after a money dispute, and Marvel allegedly replied she should "feel fortunate" to be part of the MCU
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing a Moo Moo Meadows cow on a bike.

Mario Kart World gameplay showcase proves the rail-grinding mechanic is more than just a slick Tony Hawk-style gimmick: "It opens up so many possibilities"
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing a Moo Moo Meadows cow on a bike.
Mario Kart World gameplay showcase proves the rail-grinding mechanic is more than just a slick Tony Hawk-style gimmick: "It opens up so many possibilities"
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Toad elated after hitting a boost pad on a bike
For the first time since Super Mario Kart 33 years ago, Mario Kart World brings the feather back to actual races and it seems like it can even stop the dreaded blue shell
Dante in Devil May Cry
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (April 4 - 6)
Metroid Prime 4
Metroid Prime 4's Star Wars-style opening space battle has the 14-year-old Metroid nerd in me absolutely screaming
emma frost holding a drink and giving a toast in a frosty gown
Marvel Rivals season 2 adds Emma Frost and Ultron as the Hellfire Gala becomes a battleground
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
Nintendo Switch 2 officially has the Nvidia DLSS tech that's become essential for PC gaming, promising "10x the graphics performance" of Switch 1
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Mario and friends drifting into pole position
Analysts attribute Nintendo's eye-watering Switch 2 pricing spread to tariffs, market chaos, rising costs, and more: "Nintendo is charging this price because they feel they can and that people will pay"
Dan Da Dan anime
Dan Da Dan is getting a surprise movie – and it's the only way to see season 2 early
Official promo image of the JLab Gaming x MrBeast gaming headset.
JLab and MrBeast have collaborated on a surprisingly cheap gaming headset
Image of the official HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera, and its official box art, on a pink GamesRadar background.
I'm getting the Switch 2 on day one, but I need Hori's new Piranha Plant camera more