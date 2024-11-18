Simon Pegg says Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the best in the series and praises Tom Cruise's latest stunts: "It's absolutely bananas"

Simon Pegg has praised Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and it sounds like Tom Cruise's stunts are going to be bigger than ever.

All signs point to the film potentially being the last in the movie, so it makes sense that the franchise might be going out with a bang.

"I have just finished shooting, I've got one day of pick ups to do. I've seen some of it. It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas," Pegg told Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh you've got to say it.'"

Recently, rumors began swirling that Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell was poised to take over the franchise going forward. However, Powell himself denied the claim. "My mom would never let me do that," he said. "That’s the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That’s a death trap." You will be able to see Powell and Cruise share the screen again in the upcoming Top Gun 3, though.

Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and The Final Reckoning trailer shows off an impressive look at Ethan Hunt hanging upside down from a biplane. We can't wait to see the behind the scenes footage from that stunt.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives on May 23, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else that's on the way, or see our guide to the best action movies to watch now.