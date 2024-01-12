Top Gun 3 is in development with Maverick director attached – and multiple stars reportedly set to return

Top Gun 3 is in development – and multiple Maverick stars will be reportedly returning for the threequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources indicate that Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski would return to helm the follow-up, with the sequel's co-writer Ehren Kruger also returning to write the script (as first reported by Puck, which says Kosinski would direct or produce). Per both publications, Tom Cruise would reunite with Maverick stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell in the threequel.

Teller played the son of Goose – Maverick's late wingman – in sequel Maverick, with Powell playing an arrogant student at Top Gun. Way back in July 2022, Teller said that he'd been "having some conversations" with Cruise about a follow-up.

There's no word yet if any other Maverick stars, which includes the likes of Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Danny Ramirez, will be back for the threequel.

There are also no plot details just yet, though we can make the educated guess that we'll be seeing jets in the air (and feeling the need for speed).

THR reports the film has been in development since late fall, meaning it's not a reaction to the recent news that Cruise has a new deal at Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal isn't an exclusive one, but does mean that Cruise will be making new movies with the studio – we're basically getting a Cruise-verse.

Top Gun: Maverick smashed the box office when it released in 2022, with Steven Spielberg even crediting Cruise for saving Hollywood amid the effects of the pandemic. Here's hoping Top Gun 3 can be as much of a juggernaut.

While you wait for more Top Gun 3 news, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.