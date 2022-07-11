Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller "having conversations" with Tom Cruise about a sequel

Top Gun 3 could be on the cards, according to Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller – but it's all up to leading man Tom Cruise.

"I’ve been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it," Teller told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "We’ll see." He added: "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom."

Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise)'s best friend in the first Top Gun film. The movie also stars Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell and saw Joseph Kosinski take over the director's chair. The sequel came 36 years after the original movie, so the fact that a threequel is already being discussed is good news for those of us with a need for even more speed.

Already the biggest movie of Cruise's career, with his biggest debut both domestically and internationally, Top Gun: Maverick is now the first time one of the actor's films has crossed the $1 billion mark.

As well as a potential threequel, Cruise also reportedly has the final say on how long Maverick stays on the big screen. Originally released on May 27, the theatrical window currently stands at 120 days. And, with such astronomical box office numbers, it's no wonder Top Gun 2 seems here to stay in the multiplex.

