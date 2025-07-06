Denzel Washington might be taking the plunge again with one of his best roles in Crimson Tide 2

Denzel Washington is a star who has very few sequels in his career, besides The Equalizer 2 and 3, as well as devouring most of the scenes in Gladiator 2. Now, he could have another one on the cards with word from producer Jerry Bruckheimer that talks are in place for a sequel to Crimson Tide.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the legendary producer behind films like Top Gun and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (which is also rumored to be setting sail again with the original cast) revealed that moves were being made to revisit the 1995 film. Directed by Tony Scott, Crimson Tide stars Washington as Lieutenant Commander Ronald "Ron" Hunter, facing off against his commanding officer, Captain Franklin "Frank" Ramsey (Hackman), who are both fighting aboard a submarine and the button that could potentially start World War III.

Speaking to Eisen about the project, Bruckheimer revealed, "We have a really good director and writer talking to the Navy right now about what’s going on under the water." When discussing Washington's involvement in the film, the producer confirmed, "We have Denzel. If we give him a good script, I think he’d do it."

Currently, Washington has other sequels to star in before he dives back down into the depths with another Crimson Tide movie. Last year, it was confirmed that the Oscar winner would be visiting Wakanda in the currently untitled Black Panther threequel, with no clarification on whether he'd be a hero or a villain to the fictional nation.

There's also the promise from the man himself that there are two more Equalizer films planned. Either way, throwing a star of this size into any sequel is worth the ticket price alone. We'll keep an eye on the radar to see if Crimson Tide 2 actually comes to pass. If you'd like to see any films that are a little closer on the calendar, check out what 2025 has to offer here.